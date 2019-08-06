Black Mambas crowned 2019 Betway Talent Search champions

The Black Mambas team made up of players selected from the losing teams in northern and southern zones has emerged champions of the 2019 Betway Talent Search after beating five other teams to top the table with 14 points. In addition to the grand prize, seven players from the winning side made it into the tournament’s Dream Team.

The 2019 talent search allowed teams from various communities in the Northern and Southern zones to participate in the games, a shift from the previous individual entry mechanics where eight (8) community teams competed from the Northern and Southern zones respectively.

The Betway Talent Search technical team was led by Stephen Appiah and made up of notable former Ghanaian and South African players, each with vast experience in football. Also, present, were a host of scouts from Europe who were excited by the talent on display.

Speaking to the teams, Stephen Appiah congratulated all participating sides for advancing in the tournament, and urged them to push harder in their pursuit of success.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate you all for making it to the finals. My life as a footballer was successful through hard work and consistency. If you want to go far be ready to work hard enough for it,” he said.

Since it was established in 2017, the Betway Talent Search has given young, unsigned footballers an opportunity to play for professional clubs in Ghana. Recent Talent Search participants have included Ashgold’s Douglas Amaning and Isaac Opoku Antwi.