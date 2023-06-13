Black Meteors arrive in Cairo for pre-AFCON U23 camping

The Ghana U23 team, the Black Meteors have finally arrived in Egypt for camping ahead of the 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

Some members of the playing body, the technical team and the management of the Black touched down in Cairo in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The team will immediately move to their hotel before training begins later in the day.

The rest of the squad will join the team later on Tuesday as preparations takes its final stages before the competition.

In Egypt the team will play a couple of friendlies before travelling to Morocco, where the tournament will start from June 24.

Meanwhile, three members of the squad Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Ernest Nuamah will join the team after participating in the AFCON qualifier between Ghana and Madagascar.

Ghana is chasing one of the tickets for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

The Black Meteors last played at the Olympic Games in Athens 2004.