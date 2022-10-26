Black Meteors arrive in Ghana after Mozambique victory, leave for Kumasi today ahead of second leg

Ghana's U23 team, the Black Meteors, have arrived in the country after their narrow win in Maputo against Mozambique.

The team touched down on Tuesday evening and will leave for Kumasi to begin preparations for the second leg on Sunday.

A brace from Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh ensured the Black Meteors hold a first leg advantage ahead of the game in Kumasi.

The Black Meteors are poised on making a return to the Africa U23 Cup of Nations, which will be qualification tournament for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his charges need at least a draw to progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Ghana's U23 team has not been to the Olympics since 2006.