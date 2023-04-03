Black Meteors assistant coach Godwin Attram confident of Paris 2024 qualification

Assistant coach of the Black Meteors, Godwin Attram says the goal of the team is to qualify for the summer Olympic Games in Paris next year.

The Black Meteors secured qualification for the 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations after beating Algeria in a two-legged game.

The U23 Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Morocco in June this year with the top three teams qualifying for Paris 2024.

"Now, it is the main tournament commencing in June and the target is to qualify to France for the Olympic Games in 2024," he told Citi Sports.

"Of the eight countries, I think that the tough opponents are Egypt (defending champions) and Morocco, the host nation.

"I am sure with the pairings, one will fall under category A and the other in B. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, I don’t think we are panicking to face these countries.

"Playing against Algeria has already giving us a fair idea of what is to come at the tournament proper. For me, as an experienced player I played in the Middle East and in North Africa, so I know how they operate.

"I believe if we the technical team work on a united front together with the players at the Afcon in Morocco, we will be able to sail through and qualify for the Olympics in Paris.”