Black Meteors assistant coach Michael Osei targets U-23 AFCON trophy

Black Meteors assistant coach Michael Osei says his team would aim for the trophy at the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The team qualified for the competition after defeating Algeria in the final phase of qualifications on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline a couple of months ago, and they are currently preparing for the tournament, which begins in June.

Ghana, together with Guinea and Congo, alongside the hosts, Morocco have been placed in Group A of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ahead of the tournament Osei asserted that the main target for the Black Meteors is to qualify for the Olympic Games next year but said his outfit will have an eye on the title.

“It’s a tournament and once there is a trophy we have to target it. We have quality considering our performance against Algeria in the final qualifiers. We are not going to the tournament just to participate but we have to get a target, and the main target is to finish among the top three countries and qualify for the Olympic Games all the same, there is a trophy on it and so we have to go for it,” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM

The tournament will act as a qualifier for the Olympic Games in Paris next summer.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko is expected to pick an impressive team for the competition, which runs from June 23 to July 8, as Ghana seeks a comeback to the Olympic Games.

The Black Meteors last competed in the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004.