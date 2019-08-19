Black Meteors to play Hearts of Oak in a friendly 

Ghana U-23 side the Black Meteors will engage Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak in a friendly game scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday August 21.

The Black Meteors are preparing for the AFCON U-23 qualifier against Algeria which comes off next month and will use this game to test their readiness ahead of the double header.

Ibrahim Tanko is currently in camp with the local based players as the core of his team dominated by foreign players are currently with their clubs in Europe.

The Black Meteors will be hoping to book a place at this year's Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in November.