Black Meteors can’t afford to fail Ghanaians at U-23 AFCON, says assistant coach Michael Osei

The assistant coach of the Ghana U23 team, Michael Osei, has stressed the importance of securing qualification to the Olympic Games as they prepare for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Black Meteors have been drawn into Group A of the tournament, alongside the host nation Morocco, Guinea and Congo.

Speaking in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Osei, who is also the head coach of Bibiani Goldstars, expressed his team's determination to go the extra mile to secure a spot at the Olympic Games. He said, "It is a difficult group, but we are ready for any of the countries we will face at the tournament. We can't fail Ghanaians this time around."

Osei, who is part of the coaching team led by Ibrahim Tanko, highlighted the team's experience and determination to qualify for the Olympics as factors that will motivate them to perform well. "We are leaders in Tanko, myself, Godwin Attram and others, so I think it is another big opportunity for us to grab. We will do the right things and go the extra mile to qualify."

The Africa U23 Cup of Nations tournament will serve as a qualifying competition for next year's summer Olympic Games in Paris. Ghana qualified for the tournament after beating Mozambique and Algeria in the qualifiers.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko is expected to name a strong squad for the competition, which begins on June 23 and ends on July 8, as Ghana aims to return to the Olympic Games. The Black Meteors last played at the Olympic Games in 2004 in Athens.