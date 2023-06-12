Black Meteors captain Afriyie Barnieh confident ahead of U-23 AFCON

Black Meteors captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh exudes confidence and determination, vowing to make Ghana proud on the pitch ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

With the weight of expectations resting on their shoulders, Barnieh and his team are ready to showcase their talent, skill, and unwavering commitment to bringing glory to their nation. In a display of their focused approach,

Barnieh stated, "In this team, we don’t talk much. We do all our talking on the pitch and we are confident that we will make ourselves and the nation proud."

Black Meteors will embark on a pre-tournament training tour, starting with Egypt. They are scheduled to face the young Pharaohs in an international friendly on June 15. Additionally, they will play a second friendly match against an as-yet-undisclosed opponent before flying to Morocco.

The team's training and friendly matches will serve as valuable opportunities to fine-tune their strategies and form ahead of the tournament.

Black Meteors will kick off their campaign against Congo on June 25, followed by matches against Morocco on June 27 and Guinea on June 30 respectively.

The tournament holds significant stakes, as the finalists and the winner of the third-place playoff will secure qualification for the men's football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.