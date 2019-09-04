Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah arrives for Algeria clash

Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah has arrived ahead of the Black Meteors clash against Algeria in the CAF U-23 qualifiers.

The Celta Vigo B forward arrives for the first leg of the final round of qualifiers in Accra on Friday.

Most of the foreign based players have arrived for the big with the exception of Joseph Painstil and Majeed Ashimeru, who are expected to touch down today.

The Black Meteors will host the North African on Friday before travelling to Algiers for the second leg on Tuesday.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his boys have been preparing for the encounter and have been engaged in a couple of friendlies including playing against Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC.

The winner of the two legged game against Algeria will qualify for the CAF U-23 championship in Egypt next year.