Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah confident of victory ahead of Algeria clash

Black Meteors skipper Yaw Yeboah is confident his side will qualify ahead of Algeria in the final round of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ghana eliminated Gabon on a 4-0 aggregate score line in the two legs in the second round of the qualifiers to set up this clash with the North African side who also defeated Guinea.

According to the CD Numancia midfielder, the target of the team is to break the 17 years jinx of not qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Speaking to the media after the game against Gabon he said: “All the matches we played were tough. We have the mentality to win against Algeria. They have a good team and we also have a good team as well”.

“We are going to approach the Algeria game just like how we approached the other games against Togo and Gabon”.

“We will be hoping to win the game at home to make the return leg a mere formality”, he added.

Ghana will face Algeria in the third and final qualifying round of the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in June.

The Black Meteors will be hoping to qualify for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in November.

The three best teams will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games