Black Meteors chief Fred Acheampong confident in team's quality ahead of U-23 AFCON

The Chairman of the Black Meteors Management Committee, Frederick Acheampong, has expressed confidence in the team's ability to compete at the upcoming African U-23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Acheampong acknowledged that facing the host nation in Group A would be a difficult challenge, but he emphasized the need for the team to prepare well for any opposition.

"Going into a tournament and you are paired with the host nation, most of the time that’s a difficult adventure for you. But notwithstanding, I think that we have quality players," he said. "So what is left with us is to prepare adequately for the tournament."

Acheampong, who is also an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), urged the team not to be intimidated by any opponent and to aim for victory in every game.

"You can’t go into a tournament with the aim of qualifying for the Olympics and start being afraid of one team or the other. What if you meet that particular team? So you must be prepared to meet any other team and be able to beat the team," he said.

The Black Meteors, who last qualified for the Olympics men’s football tournament 19 years ago, will face Guinea, Congo, and host nation Morocco in the group stage. The tournament is scheduled to take place from 24th June to 8th July 2023.

Acheampong expressed optimism that the team would be able to achieve their objective of qualifying for the Olympics with adequate preparation.

"I’m sure that we should be able to achieve our objective," he said. "So what is left of us is to prepare adequately for the tournament."