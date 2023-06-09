Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko aims for Olympic qualification and U-23 AFCON victory

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his desire for his team to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games while also aiming to win the upcoming 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ghana are placed in Group A alongside Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.

While many Ghanaians hope the team will secure a top-three finish to secure an Olympic spot in Paris, Tanko emphasises that they will also seize the opportunity to claim the ultimate prize.

During an interview with Asempa FM, Tanko reflected on their disappointment in the previous AFCON edition, where they fell just one penalty short of Olympic qualification.

However, he expressed confidence in the quality of players they have in the squad and believes they are capable of winning the tournament.

Tanko stated, "If we qualify [for the Olympics], it's good, but we will still try to win the cup."

The Black Meteors will depart for Egypt on Monday to continue their preparations for the tournament. Ghana's men's football team last participated in the Olympic Games in 2004.

Tanko has named a provisional 29-man squad, with eight players to be dropped before the start of the tournament.