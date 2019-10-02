Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko arrives in Egypt ahead AFCON U-23 draw

Ghana U-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko has arrived in Cairo enroute to Alexandria for the CAF U-23 championship draw to be held later today.

The Black Meteors qualified for the competition after eliminating Algeria in the final round of qualifiers with a late winner against the Young Fennecs in Algiers.

Ghana have been placed in Pot II alongside Zambia, Cote D’ Ivoire, and Cameroon with Mali and South Africa in Pot I.

Egypt and defending champions Nigeria have been placed in Group A and B respectively.

The West Africans are qualifying for the competition for the first time after missing the first two editions.

The final three teams will qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"We are waiting for the official draw which is on the 2nd of October and our aim to qualify. We will take on any team that the draw throws at us," Tanko told Citi FM.

"If you want to qualify, you must win against any team. We are going to concentrate 100%.

"I don’t think we have any stumbling block ahead of the tournament. We have to prepare very well.

"We have to go with the mentality of winning the cup and so if we even finish second or third, we will qualify for the Olympics.”