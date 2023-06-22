Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko calls for massive support ahead of U-23 AFCON

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has made a passionate appeal to his fellow countrymen, urging them to rally behind the Black Meteors throughout the upcoming 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Tanko and his team arrived in Morocco on Wednesday, June 21, to finalise their preparations ahead of the highly anticipated tournament.

In an interview with the Ghana FA media team, Tanko expressed his team's goal of clinching the U23 AFCON trophy, which would secure qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games.

He emphasised the importance of Ghanaian support in achieving this objective and bringing pride to the nation.

"Our target is to qualify for the Olympic Games, but there's also a trophy at stake, so we are aiming for the ultimate victory. We are here to fulfil our responsibilities and give our best for the nation, but we also need the unwavering support of Ghanaians," Tanko said.

With the U23 AFCON tournament set to commence on Saturday, June 24, the Black Meteors are gearing up for their first match against Congo on Sunday.