Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko calls up 22 Players for U-23 AFCON Training Camp

Black Meteors Coach Ibrahim Tanko has announced a 22-player squad that will commence a training camp on Tuesday, May 23, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, Ghana.

The training camp is in preparation for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in June.

The selected players are drawn from clubs in the Ghana Premier League as well as some lower-tier clubs in Ghana. They have been instructed to report at 3 pm on Tuesday to begin their preparations for the tournament.

Black Meteors find themselves in Group A alongside host nation Morocco, Guinea, and Congo. The competition serves as a qualifier for the next Olympics, which will be held in Paris, France. Only the top three teams from the U-23 AFCON will secure a spot at the prestigious event.

The U-23 AFCON is set to commence on June 24 in Morocco, with the final match scheduled for July 8. The Black Meteors will be aiming to perform well and secure their place at the Olympic Games in Paris, where they can showcase their talents on a global stage.