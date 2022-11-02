Black Meteors: Coach Ibrahim Tanko commended for quality in team selection 

Black Meteors management committee chairman Frederick Acheampong has commended the technical team led by Ibrahim Tanko for scouting and selecting the right players for the qualifiers.

Ghana defeated Mozambique 2-0 in the second leg played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Black Meteors won 4-1 on aggregate after the two legs to book a place in the final round.

Frederick Acheampong is happy with the work done by the technical team for scouting and selecting the right players to ensure the team qualify for the U-23 AFCON.

“Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s scouting was wide. This is Under-23 and they were able to scout wider to the lower divisions”, the GFA Executive Council member said in an interview.

“They didn’t rely on players from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko or players who are already established for this game. If a player in Division Two gets to start ahead of a player in Division One and the Premier League it tells you the quality of the team”, he added.

Meanwhile, Coach Ibrahim Tanko says he will be inviting some foreign-based players to augment his squad before the final round of qualifiers against DR Congo.

“Every player who is playing outside the country and is a Ghanaian qualifies for this team why not”.

“We want what is best for the country. It is not only about the local players but the foreign players. We just want to have a very good side both foreign and local. There is going to be a mix and hope we qualify for the AFCON".

"We have Fatawu Issahaku, Felix Afena-Gyan, Kamaldeen Sulemana and they all qualify for this team. Those who played in the Ghana U20 are also there".

He added: "We are waiting for any opponent and we must prepare ourselves. Our target is the Olympics but we must first qualify to Africa'

Ghana play Democratic Republic of Congo in the final round of qualifiers next year.