Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko commends players after drawing with Egypt in friendly

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko was pleased with his players' performance in their pre-tournament friendly draw against Egypt U23.

On Thursday, June 15, 2023, the Ghana U23 team drew 1-1 with Egypt U23 in the Alexandria Stadium.

Issahaku showed good recovery abilities at the edge of the box in the ninth minute, weaving his way past three Egyptian defenders before being pulled down inside the penalty area.

Afriyie Barnieh took the penalty calmly and expertly, giving Ghana a well-deserved lead.

Danlad committed a blunder in the 34th minute as his pass went straight to an opponent, who quickly launched a counterattack with a series of perfect passes. Egypt's well-executed team play resulted in the equalizing goal, as Ghana's defense struggled to react.

“I’m very impressed, it is not easy to play ten against eleven for almost 70 minutes and the boys did well, we will take it from there and I hope that the next game will be better,” Ibrahim Tanko stated after the game.

“I think those who played did very well, we are still waiting for those who are with the Black Stars, that will make us strong again but I am very impressed with this performance today”

“We trained just once and played 1-1 so I think when we have more time to prepare we are going to build a strong team and go to Morocco and have a very successful tournament”

Ghana will engage in another friendly before setting off to compete in Morocco where they will aim to finish in the first three in order to qualify for the next Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

Ghana's previous Olympic Games appearance was in 2004, and they will be aiming to make their mark on the global stage once more.

Morocco, Congo, and Guinea will join the Black Meteors in Group A.