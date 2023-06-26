Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko delighted to have Chris Hughton in Morocco

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed his delight at having Black Stars coach Chris Hughton in Morocco assisting the technical team for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hughton landed in Morocco before Ghana's first game and is providing technical support to the team in their bid to secure a spot in next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Hughton was present at the Moulay Abdellah Sports complex in Rabat when Ghana claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Congo on Sunday.

Tanko acknowledged Hughton's presence and highlighted the significance of his involvement with the team.

"We are happy to have him here. He is with us in the hotel. Definitely, we are speaking each day," Tanko stated after the match. "So, yes, he is the head of the senior national team. These boys are playing to get there, so I am happy that he is here."

Ghana initially dominated the game, securing a comfortable 3-0 lead. However, two late goals from Congo added tension to the match's closing moments.

The Black Meteors' victory has put them in a promising position in the group standings, alongside their next opponents, Morocco.

A win in their next match would all but secure Ghana's spot in the semi-finals and bring them a step closer to their Olympic aspirations.