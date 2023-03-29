Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko explains Kudus and Kamaldeen's stance after AFCON U23 qualification

Ghana U23 coach, Ibrahim Tanko will augment his team before the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco in June.

Tanko is expected to invite the best eligible U23 players as Ghana eyes a return to the Olympic Games for the first time in 20 years.

There have been calls for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton to be included in the team.

However, Tanko ruled out chances of calling up Kudus due to eligibility reasons.

"I think Kudus can not play. But we are looking at inviting good and quality players to come and help us. If only it's a FIFA date. I think it's the end of the season so we will have more of them. I just hope we will have a full," he said.

The tournament is reserved for players born from January 1, 2001 and Kudus will be 23 in August 2023.

The Black Meteors have not been at the Olympic Games since Athens 2024.