Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko eyes Paris 2024 after AFCON U23 qualification

Ghana U23 coach, Ibrahim Tanko has immediately shifted his attention to qualifying for next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

The Black Meteors sealed qualification to the Africa U23 Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco in June this year after beating Algeria in the final round of qualifiers.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku netted the winner as the Black Meteors completed a 2-1 aggregate win to earn their place in Morocco.

"We had to change the way we played at Algeria. So we made two changes because we wanted to go offensive. It's just unfortunate that we squandered a lot of chances," he said after the game.

Tanko was unlucky four years ago after his team narrowly missed out on Beijing 2020 following a penalty shootout defeat to South Africa.

However, the former Ghana international wants to make amends in Morocco by returning the Black Meteors to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2004.

"To qualify. We missed out the last time due to one penalty. We still have a chance to call some players. We have some 3 to 4 months to prepare. Definitely, we are adding some qualities and hope we can qualify for the Olympics," he added.

The Africa U23 Cup of Nations will begin on June 23 and end on July 8.