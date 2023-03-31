Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko says Felix Afena-Gyan will only be called up if he is on form 

Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has stated that Felix Afena-Gyan will only be invited to the squad if he is on form and playing well.

The 20-year-old forward recently rejected a call-up for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria, despite being named in Ghana's squad for the games.

Ghana went on to secure a 2-1 aggregate win and qualification for the tournament that will be hosted in Morocco next year.

Speaking after the game, Tanko confirmed that Afena-Gyan was named in the squad, but his agent insisted that the player was not ready to play.

Tanko added that Afena-Gyan will only be invited back to the squad if he is playing well and in good form.

“We gave him an invitation but he didn’t come. I think it's the Football Association that can speak as to why he decided not to come. I spoke with his agent on four occasions but he kept telling us his player was not ready but when it gets to the main tournament and he is playing well, why not? I will call him,” Tanko said.

The U-23 AFCON will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in France, with the top three finishers booking a place in the men’s football competition. Ghana will be hoping to make it to the Olympics for the first time since 2004.