Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko settles on 25 players for U-23 AFCON tournament

Ghana U-23 head coach Ibrahim Tanko has selected 25 players for the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The hosts, Morocco opened the tournament with a win against Guinea on Saturday at the Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium in Rabat.

Ghana who will be starting their campaign on Sunday with a clash against Congo have been in Morocco since Wednesday and aiming to finish in the top three.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the roster picked by Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko for the competition as the country prepares to face Congo.

Danlad Ibrahim, Dominic Nsobila, Augustine Randolf, Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Emmanuel Yeboah are among the squad's standout performers.

Ghana's aim to finish in the top three if achieved will enable them to compete in the next Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

The Black Meteors last appeared in the Olympic Games in 2004 when it was held in Athens, Greece.

Here is the list of the full squad