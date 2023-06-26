Black Meteors coach upset with players after conceding two late goals against Congo

Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed disappointment with his players, despite their 3-2 victory over Congo in their opening match of 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday.

Despite gaining a dominant 3-0 lead Ghana lost concentration in stoppage time presenting their opponents the opportunity to cut the deficit down to one by scoring two quick goals, almost equalizing.

Ibrahim Tanko says it was unpardonable to concede in this manner.

“I am happy we won but i am very angry about my players and to concede two goals after 90 mins is unacceptable. We have a day to prepare for the next match”.

“Congo did very well. We started well in the first 20 minutes but they dominated the rest of the first half. We brought on two substitutes and got our goals but are not happy about the two goals we conceded”.

“Some of the players showed tiredness and I was not happy with the body language of some of the substitutes. We will address these things and we hope that the next game will be better “.

“We are going to watch the game again and see where we fell shot and prepare for the next game”, Coach Tanko stated at the post-match press conference.

Ghana will play Morocco in their next on Tuesday as they chase the first three slots available for the qualification of the Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.