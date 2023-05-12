Black Meteors coach vows to secure Olympic Games qualification

Black Meteors assistant coach Michael Osei says the team must go the extra mile to secure qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Ghana U23 team is set to compete in Group A of the upcoming Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco, alongside host Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

In a recent interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Osei, who is also the head coach of Bibiani Goldstars, expressed confidence in the team's abilities. "Actually, it is a difficult group, but we are ready for any of the countries we will face at the tournament," he said.

"We are determined for this tournament, we will do the right things and go the extra mile to qualify."

The Black Meteors have not qualified for the Olympic Games since 2004, and Osei acknowledged the significance of this year's tournament.

"It’s been years since we qualified for the Olympics and I believe Ghanaians are all poised about qualification, so we are ready for it," he stated. "Truth be told, we can’t fail Ghanaians this time around."

Coach Ibrahim Tanko is expected to name a strong squad for the competition, which runs from June 23 to July 8 with the best three qualifying for the Olympic Games.