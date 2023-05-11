Black Meteors confident in Olympic Games qualification despite tough group

The assistant coach of the Black Meteors, Godwin Attram, has expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure qualification to the Olympic Games despite being placed in a difficult group for the upcoming 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside Morocco, Guinea and Congo for the tournament that will be hosted in Morocco next month.

Despite the tough opposition, Attram believes the Black Meteors have what it takes to overcome the challenge and has pointed to the team's ability to defeat tough opponents, as demonstrated in their victory over Algeria in the qualifiers.

"After the draw, many have described our group as a very difficult group because of our opponents. The team [Black Meteors], however, did not panic after the draw. We know we are also a very formidable side and we are looking forward to the competition," Attram told Accra-based Happy FM.

"We defeated a tough country like Algeria in the qualifiers, and we'll be coming up against even tougher opponents, but we are ready. Our ultimate goal is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, and we are putting in the necessary preparations," he added.

The U-23 AFCON is scheduled to begin on June 24 in Morocco, with the final match set to take place on July 8.

The Black Meteors will be looking to secure their place at the Olympic Games in Paris, with only the top three teams at the U-23 AFCON guaranteed a spot at the event.