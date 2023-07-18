Black Meteors defender David Afrane blames poor U-23 AFCON campaign on inadequate preparation

Black Meteors defender, David Oppong Afrane has stated that Ghana failed to meet their target at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament due to their poor preparations.

Despite winning their opening game against Congo, Ghana failed to be consistent with their results as they lost 5-1 to Morocco in the second match before drawing 1-1 with Guinea which confirmed their exit from the tournament.

According to the King Faisal centre-back, the Black Meteors were eliminated at the tournament due to insufficient preparation and bad luck.

“Our exit for me was caused by poor preparations and hard luck. During the qualifiers, most of the players were local-based ones but during the tournament, we were joined by many foreign players which affected team bonding and chemistry.

“Again, luck wasn't on our side, I don't agree that the countries in our group had more quality than us. Things just didn't go well as planned,” David Oppong Afrane said in an interview with Akoma FM.

“All of us were very patriotic and dedicated, so I don't know where the complaint that we didn't have the nation at heart during the tournament is coming from. Serving your nation is an honour and we really appreciate that opportunity.”

Their exit meant they missed out on their ultimate target of finishing in the first three in order to make it to the Olympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024.