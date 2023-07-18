Black Meteors defender David Oppong Afrane refutes 'unpatriotic claims at U-23 AFCON

Black Meteors defender, David Oppong Afrane says his teammates did their best for Ghana at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.

His remarks follow recent criticisms from disappointed Ghanaian football fans who felt the team performed below their own standards given their previous displays during the qualifiers.

At the tournament, Ghana kickstarted on a good but nervy note as they secured a 3-2 win over Congo.

However, the hosts, Morocco, walloped them 5-1 in the second game leaving them with the only option of beating Guinea to qualify. Unfortunately, they only settled for a draw against their West African counterparts.

While many blamed the disappointment on the players' unwillingness to give their all for the nation, Oppong Afrane says it was the opposite.

According to him, they were only punished through hard lack and inadequate preparation.

“Our exit for me was caused by poor preparations and hard luck. During the qualifiers, most of the players were local-based ones but during the tournament, we were joined by many foreign players which affected team bonding and chemistry.

“Again, luck wasn't on our side, I don't agree that the countries in our group had more quality than us. Things just didn't go well as planned,” David Oppong Afrane said in an interview with Akoma FM.

“All of us were very patriotic and dedicated, so I don't know where the complaint that we didn't have the nation at heart during the tournament is coming from. Serving your nation is an honour and we really appreciate that opportunity.”

Due to their exit, their dream of returning to the Olympic Games after a 20-year absence has been dashed.