Black Meteors defender Edward Sarpong apologizes for penalty miss against South Africa

Black Meteors defender Edward Sarpong has apologized to Ghanaians after his horrendous penalty kick denied Ghana a place in next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sarpong had the chance to end Ghana’s 15-year absence from the Olympic football tournament at the just ended U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to the Farense defender, he was confident of scoring the penalty and has asked Ghanaians to forgive him for missing that decisive spot kick.

“I will like to plead with all Ghanaians especially those who were affected by it, I am deeply sorry. It wasn’t my intention to the miss that penalty, I was convinced I could score and become the hero of the day but God willed it different. So I beg all Ghanaians for forgiveness and I promise that this won’t happen again”, he told Adom FM.

He also revealed that he and his family have suffered from some sort of abuse from fans after the incident.

“I’ve been insulted massively in my area and it has even affected my family. “When my sisters go out they are verbally attacked because everyone in our area knows they are my sisters.

“My mum can’t go out because anytime she comes out she’s insulted and she was even scared. She asked me not to even go out again because she felt people will attack me,” he concluded.