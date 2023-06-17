Black Meteors duo Simba and Adade send goodwill message to Dreams FC ahead of FA Cup final

Black Meteors duo, Slyvester Simba and Ebenezer Adade has sent words of encouragement to their team Dreams FC ahead of their FA Cup clash against King Faisal.

The Dawu-based outfit will battle it out with King Faisal for the ultimate prize on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex.

Dreams FC will be without influential duo Simba and Adade, who are in Egypt preparing for the 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

"We just want to wish the entire team, the management and the coaching staff all the best in tomorrow's game against King Faisal. Give your maximum best, we know you can do it and we are behind you people. Let's go for the trophy. We've come a long way, let's end it with the trophy," said midfielder Simba.

His teammate, Adade also charged the team to go all out and win the club's first major trophy.

"We send our prayers to you guys home. I pray you go there (Kumasi) and bring the trophy back home," said Adade.