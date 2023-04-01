Black Meteors: Ex-captain Yusif Chibsah hopes team qualifies for Paris 2024

Former Black Meteors captain Yussif is hoping Ghana will end it long wait and return to the Olympic Games in the football competition.

Ghana’s U-23 side last participated in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games where they exited in the group stage.

Ghana has failed to qualify for the subsequent editions and will be hoping to make it to Paris 2024.

The former Asante Kotoko player, Chibsah, was the last to captain Ghana to an Olympic tournament.

He commended the Black Meteors and the technical team for the good game played against Algeria to qualify for the 2023 U-23 AFCON and is looking forward to seeing them qualify for the Olympic Games.

“The game itself was well planned and well managed. What we needed most was the qualification; the players and the technical handlers were able to do that for us though the goals are not many,” he told Asempa FM.

“This has been 20 years since we last qualified for the Olympic Games. I have been readying myself to hand over the captaincy to the next person but no one is coming.

“It’s been too long since Ghana last qualified for the tournament.”

The Black Meteors beat Algeria 1-0 at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon to qualify for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on a 2-1 aggregate.