Black Meteors foreign contingent expected in camp on October 20

The foreign based players of the Black Meteors will be expected to join camp on October 20.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has already named an 18 man local contingent, who began camping on Friday October 11.

The team has started preparations ahead of the CAF U-23 championship in Egypt in November.

Captain Yaw Yeboah, striker Dauda Mohammed, Kingsley Fobi, Joseph Painstil and others will all be expected to join camp later in the month.

The tournament in Egypt will serve as qualification for the Olympic games in Tokyo next year.

Ghana have been drawn in group A of the CAF U-23 Cup of nations alongside hosts Egypt, Cameroon and Mali.

The team begin their campaign at the tournament against Cameroon on November 8.