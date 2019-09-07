Black Meteors forward Bernard Tekpetey confident of CAF U-23 qualification despite draw against Algeria

Fortuna Dusseldorf attacker Bernard Tekpetey is confident the Black Meteors will qualify for the CAF U-23 cup of nations despite a lackluster draw against Algeria in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers.

The Black Meteors were held by the North Africans in Accra to hand the young Fenecs the advantage ahead of the second leg in Algiers on Tuesday.

"Not the results we all expected but we gonna fight back in our return game...let’s all keep the fire burning," Tekpetey tweeted after the game.

The North Africans drew first blood after Adem Zorgane fired past goalkeeper Kwame Baah in the 30th minute.

Captain Yaw Yeboah missed from the spots moments later.

However, the Black Meteors leveled from the spot in the second half through RSC Anderlecht forward Dauda Mohammed.

The team travels to Algiers for the second leg on Tuesday, with the winner after the double header qualifying for Egypt 2020.