Black Meteors forward Ernest Nuamah credits team effort following AFCON qualification

Published on: 29 March 2023
Black Meteors attacker Ernest Nuamah has praised his teammates for their collective effort that led to their successful qualification for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Ghana U-23 team secured their place in the tournament with a 2-1 aggregate win over Algeria, following a 1-0 victory at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday.

Nuamah provided the assist for Issahaku Abdul Fatawu's winning goal in the second leg, after the Sporting man scored a stunning goal himself in the first leg that ended in a 1-1 draw in Annaba, Algeria, four days earlier.

Speaking after the game, Nuamah expressed his gratitude towards his teammates and everyone who supported them, saying, "It was a good game amazing feeling we give thanks to the support everybody who came to support us. I also give thanks to my teammates and everybody who contributed. It was a team play it was not individual and we did it together."

With this victory, Ghana earned another opportunity to compete for a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

 

