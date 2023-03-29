Black Meteors forward Ernest Nuamah credits team effort following AFCON qualification

Black Meteors attacker Ernest Nuamah has praised his teammates for their collective effort that led to their successful qualification for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Ghana U-23 team secured their place in the tournament with a 2-1 aggregate win over Algeria, following a 1-0 victory at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday.

Nuamah provided the assist for Issahaku Abdul Fatawu's winning goal in the second leg, after the Sporting man scored a stunning goal himself in the first leg that ended in a 1-1 draw in Annaba, Algeria, four days earlier.

Speaking after the game, Nuamah expressed his gratitude towards his teammates and everyone who supported them, saying, "It was a good game amazing feeling we give thanks to the support everybody who came to support us. I also give thanks to my teammates and everybody who contributed. It was a team play it was not individual and we did it together."

With this victory, Ghana earned another opportunity to compete for a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.