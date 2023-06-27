Black Meteors forward Ernest Nuamah honoured to receive Odartey Lamptey Future Star award

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah has shared his excitement after receiving the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards.

The 19-year-old picked the accolade following an outstanding campaign in the Danish Superliga with FFC Nordsjaelland.

Nuamah's performances saw him earn his first Black Stars invite, making his debut in the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

The Olympique Lyonnais target is currently with the Black Meteors in Morocco for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

"Embracing the legacy of the legendary Odartey Lamptey, it's an immense honour to be recognised as the Future Star at the GF Awards. May this be a stepping stone, not just for me but for all youngsters who dare to dream & redefine the boundaries of the beautiful game. This spotlight ignites my determination to honor the past, live up to the present & shape the future," he wrote on Twitter.

The teen sensation scored Ghana's first goal at the AFCON U23 on Sunday as the Black Meteors defeated Congo 3-2.

He is expected to star in the game against Morocco on Tuesday night.