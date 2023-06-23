Black Meteors' game against Congo is a do-and-die affair - Godwin Attram

Black Meteors assistant coach Godwin Attram says the team are targeting a win at all costs in their first game against Congo in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday.

Having arrived in Morocco on Wednesday, Ghana's U-23 side are preparing to face their Congolese counterparts on Sunday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

In the tournament, Ghana will aim to go a step further than their previous encounter in 2019 in order to qualify for the Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

According to Godwin Attram, they are focused on proceeding from the group stage and see their first game as a must-win.

“Playing against Congo is a do-and-die affair we must be able to take our three points that should be our qualifier because winning the first game is important, he said.

"Then the second and third you focus and plan how you go about them but the first game is the one Ghana should duly win. It’s very important,” he told Citi FM.

“The other groups are not our problem for now we moving out of the prelims is the most important thing for the nation. So we have to do our best to win against Congo and plan towards the second and third game” he added.

Morocco will open the tournament against Guinea on Saturday, June 24, prior to Ghana's encounter.

Ghana will also play Morocco in their second Group game, followed by Guinea, all of which are in Group A.

Ghana last competed in the Olympic Games in 2004 and hope to return after nearly two decades.