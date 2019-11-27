Black Meteors goalkeeper Dan Lad Ibrahim set to join Berekum Chelsea ahead of GPL start

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Dan Lad Ibrahim is set to join Berekum Chelsea on a season long loan from Asante Kotoko, according to reports.

The 16-year old has struggled to break into the starting line up of the Porcupine Warriors despite gaining promotion from the youth side last season.

Dan Lad made waves after his sterling performances for the Black Starlets at the Africa U-17 championship in Gabon in 2007.

However, chances at the Reds has been limited for the youngster following the form of number one goalie Felix Annan and the arrivals of Kwame Baah from Inter Allies and Osei Kwame.

A loan spell is seen as an opportunity to hand the goalkeeper first team opportunities.

Dan Lad was part of the Black Meteors team at the CAF U-23 championship in Egypt that finished fourth at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.