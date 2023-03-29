Black Meteors goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim reacts after AFCON U23 qualification

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has showed gratitude to fans after turning out in their numbers to support the Black Meteors against Algeria.

The Black Meteors shot-stopper excelled as Ghana defeated Algeria to seal qualification to the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Sporting Lisbon forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku netted the winner as the Black Meteors completed a 2-1 aggregate victory.

"I've always appreciated your support, but now I'm even more grateful. Thank You for being there for me each time things don't go well. I'm ever grateful to you, my fans. Ghana first," he wrote after the game.

Ibrahim will return to his club for the rest of the Ghana Premier League campaign as the Porcupine Warriors reignite their title ambitions.

Meanwhile, Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko is expected to augment his squad ahead of the U23 Cup of Nations in June.

Ghana is hoping to make a return to the Olympic Games for the first time since Athens 2004.