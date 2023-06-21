GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Meteors goalkeeper Jordan Amissah reacts after thumping win over Zamalek

Published on: 21 June 2023
Black Meteors goalkeeper, Jordan Amissah has shared his excitement after the Ghana U23 team thrashed Egyptian giants Zamalek in a friendly on Tuesday. 

The Sheffield United saved a penalty as the Black Meteors strolled to a 4-1 win following a blistering first half display, which saw Emmanuel Yeboah score a hat-trick.

"Solid run out and happy about the result. What a feeling to save a pen too! On to the AFCON," wrote the German-born Ghanaian. 

Yeboah broke the deadlock just 11 minutes into the match after a period of dominance by the Ghana U23 team.

Zamalek levelled moments later before the Romania-based striker shot Ghana into the lead once again with a spectacular strike in the 25th minute.

Yeboah, known in camp as 99 ideas, completed his hat-trick in the 41st minute before Emmanuel Appau sealed victory two minutes to half-time.

The Black Meteors will leave Egypt this week for Morocco, where the AFCON U23 Cup of Nations will be held.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside host Morocco, Gabon and Guinea.

