Black Meteors held by Dreams FC in friendly

Published on: 31 August 2019

Ghana's U-23 team were held by Premier League side Dreams FC in a friendly at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday morning. 

Defender Emmanuel Cudjoe opener the scoring for the Black Meteors after connecting to a corner kick in the first half.

Just three minutes after taking the lead, Dreams FC leveled through youngster Kwame Otu.

The Dawu based club then too the lead through another youngster Dantani Amadu in the 63rd minute.

The impressive Dreams FC continued to put the pressure on the Black Meteors.

However, Abdul Razak fetched the equalizer late in the game for Black Satellites despite the brilliance of Dreams goalkeeper Agbesi Solomon.

The U-23 team are preparing for the final round of qualifiers for the CAF U-23 championship against Algeria next month.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited some foreign based players who are yet to arrive for the international assignment.

