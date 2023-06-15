Black Meteors intensify preparations with pre-AFCON U23 friendly against Egypt

The Black Meteors have stepped up preparations ahead of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco later this month.

Ghana will face Egypt in a friendly encounter in Alexandria on Thursday as Ibrahim Tanko fine tunes his team for the competition.

The team left for the North African nation on Monday to continue preparations following two weeks of camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The Black Meteors will be in Egypt for the next two weeks before departing for Morocco, where the tournament will be held.

Egypt are defending champions of the competition and have been drawn in Group B alongside Mali, Gabon and Niger.

Ghana have been placed in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea and Gabon.

The top three teams at the end of the competition will automatically qualify for the summer Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

The Black Meteors last appeared at the Olympic Games in Athens 2004.