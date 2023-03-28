GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Meteors keep Paris 2024 Olympic dream alive after qualifying for U-23 AFCON

Published on: 28 March 2023
Black Meteors have secured a spot in the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations after defeating Algeria 1-0 in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The Ghana U-23 team needed only a goalless draw after the first leg ended 1-1 in Annaba, but they managed to clinch a great win.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the decisive goal in the 12th minute, thanks to a brilliant cross from Ernest Nuamah who beat his marker. Issahaku, who scored a stunning goal in the first leg, headed the ball past the Algerian goalkeeper.

With this victory, Ghana qualifies 2-1 on aggregate and will head to Morocco later this year for the youth championship. The U-23 AFCON tournament serves as a pathway to the Olympic Games, which is the Black Meteors' ultimate goal as they dream of playing in Paris 2024.

The team hasn't qualified for the Olympic Games since Athens 2004, where notable players such as Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Joseph Paintsil, and John Mensah were involved.

