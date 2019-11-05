Black Meteors land in Egypt for 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations

Ghana's squad have arrived in Cairo for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which starts on Friday, 8 November.

The Black Meteors will be playing in the tournament- which serves an Olympic Games qualifier-for the first time since its inception in 2011.

Strikers Kwabena Owusu and Ropapa Mensah will join the team in Egypt before the tournament starts.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko and his charges will open their campaign against Cameroon in Group A before engaging hosts Egypt and Mali on the 11 and 14 November respectively.

The three best teams will at the end of the tournament on 22 November will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ghana’s 21-man squad for 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations:

Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah (Asante Kotoko), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Kingsley Fobi (CB Badajoz, Spain), Edward Sarpong (Esperanca de Lagos, Spain) Emmanuel Cudjoe (Attram De Visser), Fuseini Zackaria (Berekum Chelsea), William Ntori, Dankyi (Hearts of Oak), Mohammed Habib (Asante Kotoko), Robin Polley (ADO Den Haag)

Midfielders: Evans Osei Wusu (Tema Youth), Simon Zibo (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Nurudeen Abdul-Aziz (Vision FC), Emmanuel Addoquaye Lomotey (Extremadura, Spain), Yaw Yeboah (Celta Vigo, Spain), Evans Mensah (HJK Helsinki, Finland), Michael Agbekpornu (Dreams FC).

Strikers: Frank Arhin (Dalkurd, Sweden), Kwabena Owusu (Cordoba, Spain) Ropapa Mensah (Nashville SC), Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo)