Black Meteors leave for Egypt ahead of AFCON U23 Cup of Nations

Ghana's U23 national team, the Black Meteors have left Accra for Cairo to continue preparations ahead of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

Some members of the playing body, the technical team and the management staff departed the country on Monday afternoon and are expected to arrive in Egypt in the evening.

The rest of the squad will join the team later as preparations takes its final stages before the competition.

In Egypt the team will play a couple of friendlies before travelling to Morocco, where the tournament will start from June 24.

Meanwhile, three members of the squad Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Ernest Nuamah will join the team after participating in the AFCON qualifier between Ghana and Madagascar.

Ghana is chasing one of the tickets for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

The Black Meteors last played at the Olympic Games in Athens 2004.