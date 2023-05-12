Black Meteors must be prepared to qualify for Olympic Games - Frederick Acheampong

The Chairman of the Black Meteors Management Committee, Frederick Acheampong says the national U-23 team will be successful in achieving their aim of qualifying for the next Olympic Games at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations if they prepare adequately.

Ghana have been handed a tough draw as they face hosts Morocco, Congo, and Guinea in Group A of the upcoming U-23 AFCON which has three Olympic Games slot at stake for African countries.

The Black Meteors who are aiming for one of those slots secured qualification to the tournament over Algeria in the final round of qualifiers.

“Going into a tournament and you are paired with the host nation, most of the time that’s a difficult adventure for you. But notwithstanding, I think that we have quality players.” Frederick Acheampong told Citi Fm:

“So what is left with us is to prepare adequately for the tournament.

“You can’t go into a tournament with the aim of qualifying for the Olympics and start being afraid of one team or the other. What if you meet that particular team?

“So you must be prepared to meet any other team and be able to beat the team. So what is left of us is to prepare adequately for the tournament.

“I’m sure that we should be able to achieve our objective.”