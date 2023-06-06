Black Meteors negotiating for Black Stars players' availability for U-23 AFCON

Chairman of the Black Meteors management committee, Frederick Acheampong, has stated that there have been discussions with eligible Black Stars players and technical teams for their availability for 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco later in June.

Ghana have begun preparations ahead of the 2023 AFCON as they aim to return to the Olympic Games after missing the last four editions.

Ibrahim Tanko the coach of the team has named 22 local-based players who have started camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence with more to be added soon.

Acheampong revealed that there are a few players who can feature for the Ghana U-23 side despite playing for the senior team which is why they have begun holding talks with necessary parties to have such players join the team.

“We are negotiating with the players and the Black Stars technical team to see if most of them will be available. In any case, the Black Stars game is on the 18th so after that those who are available can join us”, he told Graphic Sports.

“Kudus is not eligible because he was born in the year 2000 but there are other players in the Black Stars like Kamaldeen and Nuamah who would be needed in the Black Meteors.”

Ghana was placed in Group A with hosts Morocco, Congo, and Guinea after securing qualifying with a 2-1 aggregate win against Algeria in the previous round of qualifiers. The tournament kicks off on June 24 and will end on July 8, 2023.