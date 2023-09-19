Black Meteors players donate GHC13,000 to ailing goalkeeper William Essu

Players of the Ghana U23 team have contributed an amount of GHC13000 as donation to ailing goalkeeper William Essu.

The former Legon Cities goalkeeper has been seriously ill with his predicament becoming public following the death of ex-teammate Sylvester Sackey.

A letter from the goalkeeper to coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko, to help him retrieve his bonus also went viral.

Following the news of his illness, the players reportedly came together to help their colleague seek medical assistance by donating the money to the goalkeeper.

Earlier, the Ghana Football Association Foundation also donated an amount of GHC10,000 to the goalkeeper with the Nicholas Opoku Foundation also coming to the aid of the ex-Vision FC shot-stopper.

Essu was part of the Black Meteors team that played Algeria in the 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.