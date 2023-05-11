Black Meteors ready for tough opponents in U-23 AFCON - Godwin Attram

Ghana's Black Meteors Assistant Coach, Godwin Attram, says the team is confident in securing qualification to the Olympic Games despite being handed a difficult group.

Having beaten Algeria 2-1 on aggregate in the last round of qualifiers to secure a place in the tournament, Ghana will face hosts Morocco, Congo, and Guinea as revealed last week during the draw and many have already predicted a difficult tournament for Ghana.

However, Godwin Attram believes the team has what it takes to sail through while highlighting the team's ability to beat tough opponents as they did against Algeria in the qualifiers.

"After the draw, many have described our Group as a very difficult group because of our opponents. The team [Black Meteors], however, did not panic after the draw. We know we are also a very formidable side and we are looking forward to the competition," Attram told Happy FM.

"We defeated a tough country like Algeria in the qualifiers, and we'll be coming up against even tougher opponents, but we are ready. Our ultimate goal is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, and we are putting in the necessary preparations."

The U-23 AFCON is set to begin on June 24 in Morocco, with the final match on July 8.