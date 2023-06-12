Black Meteors set to depart for Egypt ahead of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations

Black Meteors are scheduled to depart for Egypt on the afternoon of Monday, June 12, 2023, as they gear up for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco later this month.

They are set to board their flight at 1:00 pm local time.

Having undergone weeks of intensive preparation in Prampram, the Black Meteors will now establish their base in Egypt, where they will continue their training and fine-tune their strategies for the highly anticipated tournament.

The team aim to deliver an impressive performance and secure a spot among the top three performers in the competition.

During their two-week camp in Cairo, the Black Meteors will engage in a series of friendly matches to further sharpen their skills and build cohesion within the squad.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko will welcome two Black Stars players, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Koniigsdoffer after the senior national team's qualifier against Madagascar o June 18.

In the group stage of the tournament, Ghana have been drawn into Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

The Black Meteors will kick off their campaign against Congo on June 25, followed by matches against Morocco on June 27 and Guinea on June 30 respectively.

The tournament holds significant stakes, as the finalists and the winner of the third-place playoff will secure qualification for the men's football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.