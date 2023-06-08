Black Meteors set to depart Ghana for U-23 Africa Cup of Nations camp in Egypt

Black Meteors will be departing Ghana on Monday to begin their camp in Egypt ahead of the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Led by coach Ibrahim Tanko, the team has been in camp since last month, initially training with local players. However, they will break camp Thursday, June 8, 2023, and head to Egypt.

Tanko is expected to announce the final squad for the tournament before the team departs for Egypt. The preparations for the tournament began on May 23, 2023, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where 22 local-based players were part of the training sessions.

Now, the team will travel to Egypt to complete their pre-tournament camping.

The final squad is anticipated to be a blend of both local and foreign-based players as the tournament draws near.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside the host nation, Morocco, as well as Guinea and Congo, both of which are making their debut in the tournament.

The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations also serves as the qualifier for the 2024 Olympics. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on June 24 and conclude on July 8 in Morocco.