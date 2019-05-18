Black Meteors star Kwabena Owusu returns to CD Leganes

Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu has returned to parent club CD Leganes after his loan spell with Salamanca CF.

The Black Meteors forward spent the 2018/19 season with Salamanca CF, where he scored 10 goals from 25 appearances.

The 21-year old was recalled by Leganes after an outstanding season and has already started training with the Spanish La Liga side.

''It is true that I have been recalled to CD Leganes by the club's coaches. It is great to be back," Owusu told Kickgh.com

"Thanks to everyone at Salamanca CF for their unflinching support during my stay. I have already started training with the reserve side.

"I'm hoping to join the club's preseason" he concluded.

Owusu is looking forward to a good preseason as he bid his way to the senior side of Leganes.

He joined the La Liga club in 2017, where he spent time on loan at Oviedo and Cartegena.